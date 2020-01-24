× Fan favorites from Napoleon Dynamite coming to Akron in May

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — If you loved the cult comedy Napoleon Dynamite, you’re definitely going to want to keep on reading.

The Akron Civic Theatre just announced that fan favorites Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) will be taking part in a moderated discussion on May 15 following a screening of the movie.

“The beloved indie classic “ Napoleon Dynamite ” was made almost 15 years ago. Since then much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts,” the theatre wrote in a press release.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25-$49. A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available for $125.

