Car crashes, gets stuck on tracks as train approaches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It was like a scene out of Hollywood.

A car got stuck on the railroad tracks just before 3 a.m. after crashing at the intersection of Lakeside Avenue and E. 26th Street.

Police were able to get an oncoming train to stop just in time.

As a precaution, they cleared the area and blocked traffic as the train approached. The train was able to stop about a mile from the vehicle.

The car was towed from the tracks and the driver was taken into police custody.

The delay put the Amtrak train 45 minutes behind schedule.

