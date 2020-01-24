Browns running back Kareem Hunt found with marijuana in car, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW)-- Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was pulled over by Rocky River police on Tuesday.

Officers stopped the 24-year-old for speeding on Interstate 90 and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the police report. He was placed in the back of the cruiser while police conducted a search.

The police report said small amounts of pot were found in a backpack in the back seat. It was seized for evidence.

Hunt was cited for the traffic violation and sent on his way. He was not charged for any drug offenses.

Hunt was suspended for the first eight games of this past season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following a series of off-field physical altercations.

While he was with the Kansas City Chiefs, video showed him shoving and kicking a woman at The 9 in downtown Cleveland. After he was released by the Chiefs, Hunt was accused of beating a man at a nightclub in Kansas City.

Hunt was also involved in an altercation in Put-in-Bay, but everyone declined to press charges. Video also showed Hunt in an argument outside a bar on West 6th Street.

The Browns signed the former Willoughby South High School star to a one-year deal last February.

