Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- It’s anchors aweigh on Fox 8 News at Five.

Tune in every day at 5pm during the weeks of February 3, 10, and 17, for your chance to win a cruise for two to the Western Caribbean aboard Carnival Cruise Lines.

During the 5pm news, keep an eye on the live picture behind the anchor desk. When you see a Fox 8 anchor cruise by, be the 8th caller to correctly identify who that anchor is.

You’ll be entered into a drawing for the grand prize.

Complete rules here