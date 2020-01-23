World champion ice sculptor brings magical creation to FOX 8 Extra ahead of Ice Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – If you don’t get out during winter in Cleveland, you’re going to get cabin fever.

The 4th annual Ice Festival is coming up this weekend and World champion ice sculptor Aaron Costic and his team at Elegant Ice are creating some incredible ice carvings for the event.

On FOX 8 Extra on January 23, Costic and Andy McGovern with Lake Metroparks Farmpark, gave us a preview of what’s to come – including a Millennium Falcon and some characters from Frozen!

Lake Metroparks Farmpark Ice Festival is Saturday, January 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, January 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday is a battle between fire and ice.

The premier event Sunday is an ice carving competition.

Kenny Crumpton also tried his hand at carving earlier this week.

Another event coming up at Farmpark is Quilts 2020.

The 29th annual Quilt Show at Farmpark is coming up Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 1.

Monday, January 27, we are visiting with Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

They have some big events you’ll want to mark on your calendar for 2020, including Cocktails on the Rails and a Murder Mystery party.

