Wellington police continuing to search for man who robbed Fifth Third Bank

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Wellington police are continuing to search for a man accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank on January 15.

According to the department, the suspect was in and out of the place in one minute and 22 seconds. Officers arrived on scene about 30 seconds after he left.

The FBI and Lorain County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Surveillance photos shared by police appear to the show the man walk into the bank with a brown mask on and a gun in hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wellington Police Department at 440-647-2244.