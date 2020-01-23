Union members reach tentative agreement with Cleveland Public Library

Posted 10:49 pm, January 23, 2020, by
Data pix.

***Watch our previous report on the possible strike.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Union members have reached a tentative agreement with the Cleveland Public Library following months of negotiations.

Just days ago, the union was threatening to go on strike. At the time, they said their primary concerns were staffing and safety.

On Thursday, leaders shared the update. However, they are not releasing exact details until all members have had a chance to vote on the agreement. That is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29.

If ratified by the union, the new agreement would take effect immediately.

The Cleveland Public Library issued the following statement: 

"Cleveland Public Library is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative contract agreement. Neither side is revealing any details until SEIU District 1199 membership has an opportunity to vote on the contract on Wednesday evening, January 29, 2020."

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.