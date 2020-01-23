Troopers investigating deadly crash that killed 27-year-old woman in Stark County

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left a 27-year-old woman dead.

According to a press release, it happened on Kemary Ave SW north of Hudson Drive SW in Bethlehem Township around 1:40 p.m. on January 23.

Troopers said Jordan Montgomery of Navarre had driven off the right side of the road and over corrected hitting an embankment. The vehicle then overturned.

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected from the driver’s seat.

Erie Valley Fire and EMS assisted troopers at the scene.