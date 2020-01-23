Three-year-old boy hospitalized with gunshot wound; father arrested for weapons charges

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a three-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg Thursday night.

According to the department, the child’s caregivers told officers that he may have accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a home on West 38th Street.

The father is now under arrest for weapons charges. His name has not been released.

Police said the boy is expected to make a full recovery.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.