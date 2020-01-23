Three arrested after dozens of high-powered weapons stolen from home in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Three people are behind bars after dozens of high-powered weapons and several swords were stolen from a Cleveland home.

Investigators said some of the stolen firearms have since been recovered.

They are not saying whether they believe the young men they arrested already knew weapons were inside the property.

"Someone broke in my house and they just ransacked the whole place," said the homeowner in a call to 911.

Around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, a 64-year old man called Cleveland police after he returned home to find his house on Martin Luther King, Junior Drive had been burglarized. He tells police that in addition to two large flat screens, computers, pain medication, and three swords, the thieves also took a safe with 20 to 30 guns inside.

"They had to spend a long time in my house,” he told the dispatcher.

"Realistically, any firearm is dangerous to the community and dangerous to law enforcement, so the fact that over 20 of them could have been out in the community and may still be out in the community, is a concern to law enforcement," said deputy U.S. Marshal Anne Murphy.

Due to the number and types of firearms stolen, federal authorities, joined Cleveland police in the investigation. According to a police report, all of the stolen guns were loaded, including .357-caliber, shotguns, sawed off shotguns, Uzis, Tech 9s and more.

"The Marshals service, the Fugitive Task Force, the Cleveland police department, and ATF were involved, working to recover some of those firearms, and some arrests were made," said Murphy.

According to officers, tracks in the snow appeared to show a vehicle had backed up to the home from a school parking lot and footprints show several trips were made in and out of busted rear door.

The homeowner told police the weapons were in a 200 pound safe, which he believes was opened before the thieves stole it from the house.

"The police department's goal and our goal is to get these guns back off the streets and to get any firearms that don't belong out on the street and out of the hands of criminals," Murphy said.

A loaded .38 caliber and 22 caliber revolver that were not in the safe were also stolen.

It was learned during the investigation that the homeowner had taken possession of the safe from his sister when her husband died several years ago, and that he has not opened it in several years.

He claims the only people who knew the weapons were in the house were one relative and several female friends.