Woman accused of running over, killing accomplice while trying to escape police in Texas

Posted 5:02 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 05:07PM, January 23, 2020

HOUSTON, Tex. (WJW) — A 54-year-old woman is behind bars after police said she  ran over and killed her accomplice while trying to escape police.

According to the Houston Police Department, Diawannah Corteasher Thomas is charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, murder and driving while intoxicated.

On January 21, officers responded to a burglary-in-progress and saw Thomas driving away in a Ford E-450 truck. They began chasing after her when one of the other suspects with her tried to exit and was forced to hang onto the outside of the vehicle since it was moving too fast.

At some point, he lost his grip and was hit by the vehicle.

Police said Thomas continued driving and then intentionally rammed into a cruiser with two officers inside. Neither one was hurt.

She and a third suspect were both taken into custody.

