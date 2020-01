Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The warming trend will continue through Friday.

Meanwhile, the next weather system will be rain late morning on Friday. A good 1/4″ to 1/2″. Saturday will be a transitional day with rain early, some dry breaks in the afternoon then a change-over to spotty snow late.

The best chance of seeing *only* snow appears to be on Sunday with small accumulations.

The rain/snow line will be tricky so stay updated with our Fox 8 Weather Team.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

