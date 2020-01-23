× Show Info: January 23, 2020

A Bold meal

Chef Demetrios Atheneos from Bold Food & Drink makes an item from the brand new menu.

Celebrate Pie Day

Mama Jo Pies in Amherst is making from-scratch pies for over 20 years.

Mix and match neutrals in your home

Make your home look trendy by mixing different textures and colors of neutrals with help from Rough Diamond Staging.

Today’s Bride I-X Center Wedding Show

January 25-26

I-X Center

www.TodaysBride.com

Freshen and cleanse your home

Learn how to make a salt bowl and how it can help improve your home.

www.redecoratingthesoul.com

26th Annual Akron Home & Garden Show

January 24-26

John S. Knight Center

AkronHomeAndGardenShow.com

Small boutique with a big message

Girls Outside the Box

554 N. Chestnut St.

Ravenna

www.GirlsOutsideTheBox.com