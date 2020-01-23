Show Info: January 23, 2020
A Bold meal
Chef Demetrios Atheneos from Bold Food & Drink makes an item from the brand new menu.
Celebrate Pie Day
Mama Jo Pies in Amherst is making from-scratch pies for over 20 years.
Mix and match neutrals in your home
Make your home look trendy by mixing different textures and colors of neutrals with help from Rough Diamond Staging.
Today’s Bride I-X Center Wedding Show
January 25-26
I-X Center
www.TodaysBride.com
Freshen and cleanse your home
Learn how to make a salt bowl and how it can help improve your home.
www.redecoratingthesoul.com
26th Annual Akron Home & Garden Show
January 24-26
John S. Knight Center
AkronHomeAndGardenShow.com
Small boutique with a big message
Girls Outside the Box
554 N. Chestnut St.
Ravenna
www.GirlsOutsideTheBox.com