Redevelopment plans for portion of Geauga Lake voted down by Bainbridge Township officials

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) -- Efforts to revitalize the former Geauga Lake Amusement Park hit a snag in Bainbridge Township.

Officials voted down a plan that would have brought retail and apartments to more than 300 acres of the former park site.

A decision some who frequented the park say is not surprising considering there has not been major movement at the park site since it closed in 2007.

"I liked it when it was Geauga Lake, sorry that's my age group," explained a shopper near the park. "They took something great and knocked it all to hell."

Industrial Commercial Properties LLC. (ICP) in Solon proposed a plan that could bring new life to the area in the form of "heavy retail and multi-family apartments," however that plan is now more complicated.

The Bainbridge Township Board of Zoning Appeals rejected a request of use variances ICP needs to move forward with the project, according to township trustee Jeffrey Markley. He said ICP could go to court to appeal the decision.

Markley declined an on camera interview with FOX 8.

"I wish they would turn it into something because it's sad to see the disrepair over there, the mess," said Debbie Zivic. "I'd like to have something, turn into it maybe a park or anything, anything is better than what it is now."

Industrial Commercial Properties officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Aurora is still moving forward with its plans for redevelopment of Geauga Lake on its side of the property line.