Portion of building in downtown Cleveland evacuated following electrical fire, officials say

CLEVELAND (WJW ) — A residential building in downtown Cleveland was temporarily evacuated after a fire was reported in a trash chute.

According to the fire department, it happened at 1701 E. 12th Street on Thursday night.

No one was hurt and the fire was quickly contained. Extra crews were brought in to assist.

Residents have since been allowed to return back to the building.

