UPDATE: Missing adult alert canceled for Ohio man

**Update: Police say the missing adult alert has been canceled**

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Huber Heights, Ohio, have issued a statewide missing adult alert for a 71-year-old man.

They are asking the public to be on the lookout for Thomas Madison, who left his home in Riverside, Ohio, at 8 a.m. Thursday and has not returned.

Police say Madison suffers from dementia and diabetes.  He’s 6’2″ and weighs 270 lbs.

The vehicle involved is a red 2010 Dodge Charger with OH plate number 418XJX. (Please note: The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved.)

You’re asked to call 911 if you see Madison or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

