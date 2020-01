Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their family.

Tyla Hines, 18, was last seen January 10 in Cleveland on Euclid Avenue in the area of East 40th.

Tyla was wearing a yellow and white jacket with brown pants and brown boots. She is about 5'3".

If you know anything, please call Cleveland detectives at 216 623-3082.

