LIVE: Man charged with shooting his dog in the head facing judge

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Massillon man charged with shooting his dog in the face is scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning in Canton Municipal Court.

Kevin Fishburn, 23, is accused of shooting his 3-year-old German Shepherd, Zeus.

The dog was found in a rural area and taken to a vet for treatment on January 15.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said Zeus is expected to recover.

According to court documents, Fishburn told investigators he shot Zeus on January 14 because the dog charged at him.

He said he thought the gunshot killed the dog, so he removed the collar and ID and left him.

In an earlier interview with investigators, court documents say Fishburn said he gave the dog back to his previous owners.

The sheriff’s office says the dog has shown no signs of aggression.

