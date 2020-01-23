LIVE Senate Impeachment trial: Managers to focus on abuse of power charge against the President

James Taylor to perform at Blossom Music Center this summer

Posted 12:32 pm, January 23, 2020, by

(Photo Credit: Norman Seeff)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Oho (WJW) — Legendary singer and songwriter James Taylor is heading to Blossom Music Center as part of a U.S. tour.

He will release a new album, American Standard, on Feb. 28. It is his 19th studio album and his first release since 2015.

His tour will reach 26 cities nationwide.

He’ll perform at Blossom Music Center on June 12 with his band and special guest Jackson Browne. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 7.

To purchase tickets of for more information, click here. 

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.191313 by -81.560658.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.