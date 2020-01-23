I-Team exclusive video: Police find big container of stolen Amazon packages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-Team now can give you a look at what Cleveland police saw when they found a big container of packages stolen from Amazon.

Last month, we revealed a witness called police saying she saw someone dump some kind of big box from a white van at I-71 and West 150.

Police body camera video just released to the I-Team shows officers rolling up to check it out.

One officer first says, “Looks like garbage.”

But after a closer look, the officer says, “Oh, shoot! Is it stolen Amazon?” And his partner says, “Might actually be all stolen....”

As they start to look through the packages and envelopes inside, one officer can be heard saying, “It’s like stuff they didn’t want.”

Police later found that container was just one of four stolen from an Amazon warehouse in Euclid.

A police report shows nobody can just walk out of that Amazon warehouse and go off unnoticed. Security cameras are watching, and delivery vehicles get tracked by GPS.

Euclid police are leading the criminal investigation. No one has been arrested or charged yet.

Police said many of the packages found were addressed to people in Willoughby Hills. But, oddly, police there say no one in that town has filed a report for any packages they didn’t get.

Amazon has said the company is also doing an internal investigation.

So much remains unknown about how that one large container ended up along the highway. It barely fit in the back of a police car.

We reached out to Amazon for an update on the investigation. A spokesperson said she’d get back with us, but as of late Thursday, she had not.

