Grab your umbrellas! It’s going to be a rainy Friday

Posted 10:21 pm, January 23, 2020, by
CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The last weekend of January is almost here!

Our next weather system will bring rain late in the morning on Friday. There’s a slim chance of a few spots receiving a light wintry mix early Friday morning (especially west). A general 1/2″ of rain is likely before the switchover to snow.

Saturday will be a transitional day with rain showers early, some dry breaks in the afternoon followed by scattered snow showers late in the day.

The best chance of seeing *only* snow appears to be on Sunday with small accumulations.  Stay tuned for any changes as this systems passes by.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Here is a map showing snowfall this winter vs normal across the eastern US:

