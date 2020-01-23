Grab your umbrellas! It’s going to be a rainy Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The last weekend of January is almost here!

Our next weather system will bring rain late in the morning on Friday. There’s a slim chance of a few spots receiving a light wintry mix early Friday morning (especially west). A general 1/2″ of rain is likely before the switchover to snow.

Saturday will be a transitional day with rain showers early, some dry breaks in the afternoon followed by scattered snow showers late in the day.

The best chance of seeing *only* snow appears to be on Sunday with small accumulations. Stay tuned for any changes as this systems passes by.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Here is a map showing snowfall this winter vs normal across the eastern US: