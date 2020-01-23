× Garfield Heights police capture two teens accused in bank robbery

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Garfield Heights police say they’ve captured two suspects behind a bank robbery.

Police say two armed men held up the U.S. Bank on Turney Rd just after noon.

Officers spotted their getaway vehicle, according to police.

Police say the officers pursued the car until it stopped and the two suspects got out and started running.

Police say officers captured a 16-year-old male, who they say was the passenger.

They later found the driver hiding behind a dumpster.

Police arrested 18-year-old Colione Coker.

Officers say he had a backpack with the money from the robbery and the gun used in the incident.

Coker is scheduled for an initial appearance January 28.

He faces felony charges, including aggravated robbery.

The 16-year-old suspect is in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.