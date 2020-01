Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Nicole Parker as one of Cleveland's Own.

Nicole is the founder of Dare 2 Care International, a non-profit that empowers children around the world to reach their full potential.

The group has helped provide education to students in Cameroon, Africa, and Guatemala.

Nicole has even delivered shoes to children in many of those same areas.

***Cleveland's Own***