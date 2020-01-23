Cleveland police need help identifying person of interest in connection to man’s death

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection to a homicide investigation.

According to the department, DeMarco Millsap, 29, was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle on Jan. 3. The suspect then fled the scene.

While en route to the hospital, the ambulance was involved in a crash. Multiple first responders suffered minor injuries, police said.

The victim was moved to another ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME or the homicide unit at 216-623-6206.