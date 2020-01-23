Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez will be next archbishop of Philadelphia Archdiocese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has confirmed Bishop Nelson Perez will take over as its new archbishop.

Perez was installed in Cleveland in 2017.

Philadelphia's current archbishop, Archbishop Charles Chaput, is retiring.

In a statement, Archbishop Chaput said he "cannot think of a better successor to lead" the Archdiocese.

In a press release, Bishop Perez says he will never forget the kindness and hospitality of Cleveland.

“I am deeply grateful to the Holy Father for this appointment and his confidence in me. It is with great joy tinged with a sense of sadness that I accept the appointment -- joy that I will be returning to serve the archdiocese in which I was ordained to the priesthood, where I served as the pastor of two parishes and where I held several leadership positions within the archdiocese, and sadness that I will be leaving an area and the incredible people in Northeast Ohio I have come to love deeply,” said Bishop Perez. “I will never forget the kindness and hospitality of the people of the Diocese of Cleveland. They will remain in my heart and prayers always. As change is an ever-present part of life, I now turn my attention southeastward as I look forward to my return to Pennsylvania to shepherd the people of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.”

Perez attended the seminary in Philadelphia and served for more than 20 years at several churches there.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

Archbishop-Elect Perez will remain at the helm of the Diocese of Cleveland until his installation as Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia on February 18, according to a press release.