Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry surprises Marine Corps vet with tickets to the Super Bowl

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanks to Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, one lucky veteran is now going to the Super Bowl to watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a press release, Landry teamed up with USAA and Together We Served to surprise George Reilly with a pair of tickets.

Reilly joined the Marine Corps when he was 18 years old and served in the Vietnam War. Following his service, he went on to work for the NYPD and eventually retired as a detective.

He plans to take his son, Sergeant George Reilly Jr., who is also a USMC veteran, to the game.

“With the help of USAA and Together We Served, it’s an honor to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Corporal Reilly and his son, Sergeant Reilly,” said Jarvis Landry. “As a country, we are grateful to military veterans like the Reilly’s, who I am very much looking forward to meeting in Miami at the Super Bowl.”

Other players in the league are also taking part in the ticket giveaway.

The Super Bowl will air live right here on FOX 8 at 6:30 p.m. on February 2.

Honored and humbled to be able to provide a pair of tix to #SBLIV to Marine Corps vet George Reilly from @USAA & @TWSMilitary. Service runs deep in the Reilly family and I can’t say thank you enough. Enjoy the game! pic.twitter.com/hnxGNpz7ju — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 23, 2020