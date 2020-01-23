Authorities looking for fresh leads in cold case abuduction, murder of Taylor Robinson

AKRON, Ohio — Authorities are looking for fresh leads in a six-year cold case regarding the abduction and murder of Taylor Robinson.

Robinson, 19, of Akron, was last seen May 3, 2013, when her mother dropped her off at her home health care job. After being missing for months, hikers stumbled upon her remains off a trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park September 9, 2019.

Summit County Crimestoppers, along with Silent Angels, have partnered to provide a $7,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved.

Anyone with a tip or information on the case can contact Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or Tim Dimoff direct at 330-255-1101, ext. 303.

Read more here.