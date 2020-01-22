Winner of Mega Millions ticket sold in Mentor claims prize

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The winner of the $375 million Mega Millions jackpot in Ohio has claimed their prize.

The ticket, which is the largest Ohio Lottery prize ever won, was sold at a Mentor Giant Eagle.

The prize was claimed by “The Great Hope Trust.”

The winning numbers were 22, 30, 53, 5, 56 and 16. The store received a $100,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The ticket has a cash value of $251.5 million.

The last winning ticket was sold in Moraine, Ohio, back in May of 2018. That jackpot was worth $142 million and was claimed by a trust.

