Warren officer pleads not guilty to charges that he lied about shooting

WARREN – Bond was set at $10,000 for a Warren City police officer accused of lying about being shot at after he stopped to help a man with a disabled vehicle.

According to court records, not guilty pleas were entered by Noah Linnen, 23, during an arraignment Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Linnen faces charges of tampering with evidence, falsification, interrupting public service and inducing panic. He was arrested Tuesday.

He was placed on leave shortly after the January 13 incident.

An affidavit filed by prosecutors, states Linnen, who was off duty at the time, first told officers he stopped to help an African-American male who appeared to have a broken-down vehicle. Linnen said the man robbed him of one of his guns and demanded money. Linnen said the suspect shot him in the right shoulder area. Linnen also told investigators he used another gun he had to fire back at the suspect.

It was later determined that Linnen was not shot.

“Approximately 45 officers from at least ten different agencies responded to the area to assist Linnen and search for the suspect vehicle,” the affidavit states. “Responding officers made traffic stops with black SUVs in the surrounding area. One black male in a black SUV and two associated black males were stopped and detained by Howland and Niles police for a significant period of time until it was determined that they were not involved in the incident. Despite their best efforts, responding officers were unable to locate the suspect or suspect vehicle at that time.”

Prosecutors and police say Linnen’s story changed several times and he finally admitted: “that he had not been truthful in his initial rendition of the facts.”

“Noah Linnen’s false statements were calculated to mislead investigating officers in the commission of their official duties,” the affidavit states. “His further action of fabricating a crime scene and wrongfully describing and accusing a black person by physical description was an attempt to corrupt the outcome of their investigation and led to innocent persons being detained by police.”