Second teen charged with murder in death of Tamia Chappman

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A second teen has now been charged with murder following a carjacking in Cleveland last month that led to a police chase, ending with the death of Tamia Chappman in East Cleveland.

The second teen now charged in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court is 15.

The FOX 8 I-Team previously reported he was arrested days after the incident and initially held under investigation for other violent crimes.

The first suspect arrested in this case is also 15.

Police video shows officers taking him into custody at the scene.

The crime happened last month.

It began with a carjacking of a woman outside a store on West 117th.

Police say an off-duty police officer then followed the stolen car.

On-duty officers then picked up the pursuit.

The suspects didn’t stop until they crashed in East Cleveland, killing 13-year-old Chappman.

Her family held a news conference with a law firm last week exploring legal action over the police chase.

The police union has said supervisors monitored the chase as it happened and kept it under control.