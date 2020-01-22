Reward offered in murder of young father in Cleveland park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland homicide detectives need your help in solving the murder of a young father.

Frankie Jackson III, 21, was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. June 9 while at Kerruish Park.

“There was a lot of gun fire going on and several people were shot,” said Capt. Richard McIntosh, of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers. “I am not even sure if the victims knew each other. There were a lot of people in the park enjoying a summer evening.”

Jackson died a short time after the shooting. His girlfriend, children and other family members are devastated.

Weapons were recovered at the scene, but so far, no arrests have been made. Cleveland homicide detectives need anyone with information on the shooting to call as soon as possible.

“Hundreds of people were here and someone knows something,” McIntosh said. “We are asking for anyone with information to come forward to get justice for Frankie Jackson III and to make this neighborhood safer by getting these bad guys off the street.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.