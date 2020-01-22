One stop shopping for brides-to-be at the Today’s Bride Wedding Show

Posted 8:10 am, January 22, 2020, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- With over 250 exhibitors, Today's Bride Wedding Show covers everything from dresses to cakes to limos. This year the bridal show offers education stations like 'how to write invitations'. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton previews what's in store for couples at the popular I-X Center event. Click here to learn more about the Today's Bride Wedding Show.

Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.