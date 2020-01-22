CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- With over 250 exhibitors, Today's Bride Wedding Show covers everything from dresses to cakes to limos. This year the bridal show offers education stations like 'how to write invitations'. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton previews what's in store for couples at the popular I-X Center event. Click here to learn more about the Today's Bride Wedding Show.
One stop shopping for brides-to-be at the Today’s Bride Wedding Show
