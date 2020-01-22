Massillon man accused of shooting his own dog in the face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW)-- The owner of a dog with a gunshot wound to his face is now facing charges.

A warrant was issued on Wednesday for Kevin Fishburn, 23, of Massillon, for prohibitions concerning a companion animal.

The 3-year-old German shepherd was found last week in a rural area near the Stark County and Tuscarawas County border. He was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, then to the Stark County Dog Warden.

According to court documents, Fishburn intentionally shot Zeus in the face.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office said Zeus is expected to be OK.