Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)-- It's a shot to remember!

Lorain High School beat Cleveland Central Catholic, 40-39, Tuesday night.

The Titans trailed by 2 with about 4 seconds left in overtime. That's when senior Aaron Whitehead hit a three-point from half-court at the buzzer.

Lorain is back in action Friday night as they host Warrensville Heights High School.

(Video courtesy: Lorain Schools TV20)