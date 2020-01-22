Local priest accused of crimes against children to face judge on 21 new charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: See previous coverage on this story by watching the video above.CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A priest charged with crimes against children is scheduled for arraignment on 21 new charges Wednesday.

Father Robert McWilliams was indicted last week on the additional counts in Cuyahoga County.

McWilliams was arrested December 5 at St. Joseph Parish is Strongsville.

That was based on an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the indictment, the additional crimes took place from October 2018 through December 2019.

The indictment states Father McWilliams, "did with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, create, record, photograph, film, develop, reproduce, or publish material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation, or beastiality."

McWilliams also faces a charge in Geauga County of soliciting a local child for nude photos.

His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

