WATCH LIVE: Local athletes honored at 20th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio athletes are being honored for their achievements at the 20th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Wednesday night.

The annual award ceremony, presented by Medical Mutual and Huntington Bank is held at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. It celebrates a year of athletic achievements from high school players to professional athletes across northeast Ohio.

The Dolan Family, the Cleveland Indians ownership group, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award which is given to a person who has dedicated their lives to the advancement of sports in Cleveland.

Lawrence “Larry” J. Dolan purchased the Cleveland Indians in 2000.

Under the Dolan family’s ownership, Cleveland Indians have had many successes including being the 2016 American League Champions and five-time American League Central Division Champions in 2001, 2007, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The Tribe made a playoff appearance as an AL Wild Card team in 2013 and competed against the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 World Series. Since 2000, the Indians have won over 90 games in nine seasons and have been .500 or better in 13 seasons.

The Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards not only celebrates the city’s professional, collegiate and high school athletic achievements but is also the premier annual fundraiser that supports Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

More on the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, here.