Local amputee athlete, cancer survivor given courage award

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s a big night in Downtown Cleveland as northeast Ohio’s best of the best gather for the 20th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. As always, one of the highlights of the night is the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Courage Award.

This year's recipient is an 8th grader from Warren who certainly defines what this courage award is all about.

13-year-old Skylar Scarnecchia plays basketball, soccer and runs track and field.

A few years ago she was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma-a rare form of soft-tissue cancer. Skylar had to have her right foot amputated below the knee as a result of the diagnosis.

But, she didn’t let this speed bump slow her down. In fact, she’s back to playing the sports she loves and she is working as a model and spokesperson to raise awareness about childhood cancer and life after amputation.

“When I first found out, I couldn't put into words how I felt because you wouldn't think in a million years that this would happen to you and your family," said Scarnecchia. “It's crazy because you wouldn't think when you're a little girl you'd be losing a leg but still doing all the things you love to do."

You can follow her story on her Instagram page @IamSkylarStrong.