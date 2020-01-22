I-TEAM: Major Crimes Unit investigating after rocks thrown from bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned that Cleveland police are adding patrols and assigning detectives from the Major Crimes Unit to investigate after rocks and bricks were thrown from a bridge, shattering windshields of drivers.

The I-TEAM revealed, last Monday, a big rock crashed through the window of a van.

Then on Thursday, a brick smashed into the windshield of a car.

Both incidents happened in the early evening along I-90 at West 85th Street on Cleveland’s west side.

Now, we see how police are taking this seriously.

In fact, they say what’s happening is much more than a prank. Investigators could file felony charges against any suspects eventually caught.

“Basically sounded like a loud explosion in my car. Shattered windshield. I didn’t quite know what happened at first," John Doyle, the driver in the second case, said.

Doyle says he is glad Cleveland Police are investigating aggressively.

He added, “They’ve been in contact with me to ask me questions. They’ve indicated to me they’re going to try to do everything they can to find camera surveillance in the area.”

Joshua Wagner, the first victim, also described what happened as sounding like an explosion.

Over the years, we’ve seen rocks thrown from bridges cause serious injuries both locally and nationally.

Several weeks ago, another driver also had a rock thrown onto his windshield on I-77 in Cuyahoga Heights.

John Doyle wants justice for all drivers. He said, “Maybe somebody saw something or can help prevent it from happening again.”

Certainly, if you see people hanging around an overpass for no good reason, police want to hear from you.

