FOX 8 Extra looks at ways to get fit for free without leaving the house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Finding the time to workout can be one of the biggest challenges to getting it done.

That’s why we explored ways to workout at home with everyday items you might have around the house Wednesday on FOX 8 Extra.

Mark Nolan from Molon Labe CrossFit in Macedonia visited us at the FOX 8 studios to show us how to be creative at home and get in those reps no matter what.

Also, we’re a few weeks into the new year and there are some important safety checks to mark off your list.

Mike Norman with the Cleveland Fire Department went over some important safety reminders, including updating your smoke detectors and testing the batteries.

If you need a smoke detector and you are in the city of Cleveland, you can ccall (216)361-5535.

Cleveland firefighters will bring you a smoke detector for free and install it as well.

Also an important reminder, make sure your space heater is plugged into the wall and not an extension cord.

Always be sure to keep a 3-foot clearance around a space heater.

Thursday, January 23, we’ll chat with Lake Metroparks about the Ice Festival and Quilts 2020.

