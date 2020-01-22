× Finance classes to be required for students to graduate from NC high schools

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP)— Finance classes will be required for students to graduate from North Carolina high schools starting in the next school year, according to North Carolina’s Education Board, WLOS reports.

The classes will reportedly start with the freshman class.

“Writing a check, getting a mortgage, absolutely. And credit — good credit, bad credit,” Pisgah High School teacher Tiffany Turner said.

Turner is going to be teaching an economics and personal finance class.

“This is a great way for them, for us and for others to learn how to control and manage your money,” Haywood County School’s Jeff Haney said.

Four social studies courses will still be required, and American history will be adjusted for the new personal finance class.

“They’re combining the U.S. history curriculum. We’ve done it that way in the past. So, it won’t be a major change for us,” Turner said.

The personal finance class will likely be taken by students during their senior year, according to Barker.

The school district is still working out the details of the personal finance class and welcomes input from the public and teachers until Friday, Jan. 31. before February scheduling starts.

“We’re not going to roll this out half way. We’re going to make sure that when it goes, that we are very well prepared and we’re giving our students the best that we can give them,” Haney said.