Family, police ask for info on missing Cleveland man last seen on Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The family of a Cleveland man, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances on Christmas Eve, is asking for help to find out what happened to their loved one.

Relatives said 58-year-old Bruno Collins is the anchor of a large Cleveland family. He disappeared in the early-morning hours of Dec. 24 after leaving his niece's home on Eliot Avenue on the city's east side.

His niece said nearly a month later, they are still searching for her Uncle Bruno.

"If he was in jail or the hospital or anything, he would have called, e would have known something by now. He missed his birthday, his birthday. That's not like him," she said.

Detectives in Cleveland's Fourth District said Collins was last seen driving his white 2005 GMC Envoy with Ohio license plate HVY 5701. The SUV, which does not have a functioning GPS, was last captured by surveillance cameras on Christmas Eve. Collin's cell phone was turned off that day and has not been used since.

Police are now asking for the public's assistance.

"They may have seen something, you know. They may have noticed something, after seeing this maybe on the news, that they might say, 'You know what, I do remember something on Christmas Eve, or the vehicle, I saw that vehicle,'" Det. Kevin Callahan said.

The investigation revealed that his debit card was used on Christmas Eve around 12:45 p.m. at a Family Dollar store at West 65th Street and Clark Avenue. Surveillance cameras show a man and a woman used Collins' card to make a total of $275 in purchases and received cash back.

Detectives said the couple knew Collins’ PIN, which makes them very concerned about his well being.

"It leaves me with a lot of questions as to why somebody else was using that card and not him, especially when the family says he would never give up his PIN number,” Callahan said.

"I'm just worried and I'd like to talk to those people that have used that card and get them identified, so I can talk to them to see if they may know the whereabouts of Bruno."

Collins’ family said they will not give up until they find out what happened to their loved one.

"I just really hope he's alive. If anybody knows where he's at, just please point us to the right direction. That's all we want. That's all we want is Uncle Bruno. Just the fact of us not knowing where he's at, is heart breaking,” his niece said.

Anyone with information about Collins or the couple shown on video using his debit card is asked to call Callahan at 216-623-3138 or the Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418.

