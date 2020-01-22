× Family of Harley Dilly says they understand people have questions following teen’s death

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)– Harley Dilly’s parents say they forgive the people who are attacking them and, “hold no grudges” against them.”

The 14-year-old disappeared on Dec. 20, sparking a massive search involving federal investigators. Dilly was found dead in the chimney of a house across the street from his own home on Jan. 13. The Port Clinton Police Department called it a sad accident.

“They understand emotions are running high and that people have questions. They too have questions about their sons actions that tragic day, but right now they are focused on saying goodbye to their beloved Harley and they’re choosing to focus on love and not hate,” the family told FOX 8’s Suzanne Stratford through a spokesperson.

Marc Wolfe, who donated money for the reward and participated in multiple searches for Harley, also released new information about a scholarship fund that’s been set up in the name of the 14-year-old, who was on the autism spectrum.

The 501C3 fund is called Harley’s Project 236. It’s named that to honor the Port Clinton community members who tirelessly searched and supported the family.

Wolfe said during one of the searches, a gentleman gave the group $2.36 and said, “That’s all the money I have, but I want to help find Harley.”

Wolfe said they want to continue that giving spirit and bring the community together to make it, and the world a better place in Harley’s memory.

