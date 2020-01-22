David’s Chili & Beyond
Chili & Beyond
1 lb beyond beef plant based ground (or 4 patties crumbled)
2 tbs vegetable oil
1 large onion chopped
3 cloves garlic minced
2 tbs chili powder
1 tbs ground ancho chili pepper
1 tsp ground cumin
2 tbs tomato paste
1 15oz can diced tomatoes with juices
1 c. Water or beer
1 15 oz can black beans drained and rinsed
1 15 oz can kidney beans drained and rinsed
1 15 oz can cannellini beans drained and rinsed
½ tsp salt
½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
*1/2 tsp balsamic vinegar (optional)
2 tbs fresh chopped cilantro
Toppings include shredded cheese, corn chips, avocado, sour cream etc.
Some people serve chili over elbow macaroni.
Heat oil in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium high heat. Add onion and cook until it begins to look a little translucent.
Add garlic and cook 1 minute.
Lower heat to medium.
Now it’s time to mix in the beef substitute along with chili powder, ancho chili pepper, and cumin. Cook about 2 minutes. Then stir in tomato paste and continue to cook a couple more minutes.
Add diced tomatoes, water or beer, all of the beans, salt and pepper, and optional balsamic vinegar. Bring to a low boil. Reduce to simmer and continue cooking 30-40 minutes.
The longer it simmers, the thicker the chili.
Enjoy!