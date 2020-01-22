David’s Chili & Beyond

Posted 11:00 am, January 22, 2020, by

Chili & Beyond

1 lb beyond beef plant based ground (or 4 patties crumbled)

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 large onion chopped

3 cloves garlic minced

2 tbs chili powder

1 tbs ground ancho chili pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tbs tomato paste

1 15oz can diced tomatoes with juices

1 c. Water or beer

1 15 oz can black beans drained and rinsed

1 15 oz can kidney beans drained and rinsed

1 15 oz can cannellini beans drained and rinsed

½ tsp salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

*1/2 tsp balsamic vinegar (optional)

2 tbs fresh chopped cilantro

Toppings include shredded cheese, corn chips, avocado, sour cream etc.

Some people serve chili over elbow macaroni.

Heat oil in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium high heat. Add onion and cook until it begins to look a little translucent.

Add garlic and cook 1 minute.

Lower heat to medium.

Now it’s time to mix in the beef substitute along with chili powder, ancho chili pepper, and cumin. Cook about 2 minutes. Then stir in tomato paste and continue to cook a couple more minutes.

Add diced tomatoes, water or beer, all of the beans, salt and pepper, and optional balsamic vinegar. Bring to a low boil. Reduce to simmer and continue cooking 30-40 minutes.

The longer it simmers, the thicker the chili.

Enjoy!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.