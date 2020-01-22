× David’s Chili & Beyond

Chili & Beyond

1 lb beyond beef plant based ground (or 4 patties crumbled)

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 large onion chopped

3 cloves garlic minced

2 tbs chili powder

1 tbs ground ancho chili pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tbs tomato paste

1 15oz can diced tomatoes with juices

1 c. Water or beer

1 15 oz can black beans drained and rinsed

1 15 oz can kidney beans drained and rinsed

1 15 oz can cannellini beans drained and rinsed

½ tsp salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

*1/2 tsp balsamic vinegar (optional)

2 tbs fresh chopped cilantro

Toppings include shredded cheese, corn chips, avocado, sour cream etc.

Some people serve chili over elbow macaroni.

Heat oil in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium high heat. Add onion and cook until it begins to look a little translucent.

Add garlic and cook 1 minute.

Lower heat to medium.

Now it’s time to mix in the beef substitute along with chili powder, ancho chili pepper, and cumin. Cook about 2 minutes. Then stir in tomato paste and continue to cook a couple more minutes.

Add diced tomatoes, water or beer, all of the beans, salt and pepper, and optional balsamic vinegar. Bring to a low boil. Reduce to simmer and continue cooking 30-40 minutes.

The longer it simmers, the thicker the chili.

Enjoy!