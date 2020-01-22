Corrections officer accused of abusing inmate, intimidating other officers to appear in court

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The corrections officer accused of abusing an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Idris-Farid Clark, 33, is charged with felonious assault, interfering with civil rights, unlawful restraint, tampering with evidence, perjury, intimidation and tampering with records.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Clark used pepper foam on an inmate while she was in a restraint chair on July, 16, 2018. The incident was caught on video. Fellow corrections officer, Robert P. Marsh, was also indicted for his role in the offense.

Then in August, Clark was indicted on additional charges for threatening other corrections officers.

Clark told another corrections officer he had videos of him involved in other incidents at the jail, which were, “Just as bad as his,” the indictment said. He told the other officer if he did not testify on his behalf he would release the video, court documents said.

“I’m not gonna burn for no one. If I go down, others are going down too,” Clark said, according to the indictment.