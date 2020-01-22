Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez will reportedly be Philadelphia’s next archbishop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Catholic Diocese Bishop Nelson Perez will reportedly take over as the archbishop of the Philadelphia Archdiocese.

According to Catholic church blogger Rocco Palmo, the Vatican will appoint Nelson Perez as archbishop of the Philadelphia Catholic Archdiocese at 6 a.m. EST Thursday.

Perez, who was installed in Cleveland in 2017, attended the seminary in Philadelphia and served for more than 20 years at several churches there.

Philadelphia's current archbishop, Archbishop Charles Chaput, is retiring.

FOX 8 has reached out to the Diocese of Cleveland and has not yet heard back.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia did, however, respond to our request for comment saying that no official announcement from the Vatican regarding a successor for Archbishop Chaput has been made at this time.

They are aware of the various reports in media and state that "any report naming a successor is speculation absent an official announcement from Rome," adding that should an announcement be forthcoming, their office would share it concurrently with the Vatican.