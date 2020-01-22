× Caretaker gets 3 years for teen’s drowning in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The woman who was supposed to be caring for a 13-year-old boy when he drowned in Lake Erie will spend time behind bars.

Christina Coleman, 38, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to three years in prison, according to court documents.

Shaud Howell was at Edgewater Beach with members of his group home on July 6, 2018 when he went missing in the water. Crews searched over the weekend and used boat-based sonar, before finding his body.

According to the indictment against Coleman, she, “violated the duty of care,” which caused his death.

