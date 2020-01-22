× Akron police investigating fatal shooting in city’s Goodyear Heights neighborhood

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Akron’s Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

Officers responded to Eastland Avenue and Bethany Avenue around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived on scene police found blood and bullet casings in the street, but no victim.

Police learned that the victim, identified as a 27-year-old woman, had been driven to Akron City Hospital by her boyfriend.

Investigators say she was a passenger in a vehicle that stopped near the intersection. She reportedly got out of the car and became involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect.

The suspect then fired at the woman, striking her upper body, before fleeing the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation. The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Tips can remain anonymous