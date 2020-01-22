3 teens arrested in attack on man in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police reports it has arrested three juveniles in an attack on a man in Ohio City.

Police say one suspect is 15 and two are 16-years-old.

According to police, the victim was walking on Chatham Ave. when the suspects punched him from behind, knocking him unconscious.

Police say the teens went through his pockets while he was passed out and took cash.

The teens have not been identified.

They are scheduled for their first court appearance Wednesday.