Worker dies after falling into chemical vat at Dayton plant

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A worker fell into a chemical vat at a business in Ohio on Tuesday and died, authorities said.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said a 60-year-old man from Union fell into the vat at Techmetals Inc. Further details about the circumstances of his death weren't immediately available.

The tank contained liquid chromic acid, Dayton fire officials said. Techmetals works with chemicals that are used for metal plating and coating for different industries.

The man had worked for the company for several years, said Dayton Fire District Chief Mike Fasnacht.

The coroner's office and Dayton police were investigating, along with Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials.

A man answering the phone at Techmetals on Tuesday said the company had no immediate comment other than to say “all of the appropriate” people had been contacted.

