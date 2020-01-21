× Woman remains hospitalized after car hits Mentor police cruiser

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– Three people were injured when a car hit a Mentor police cruiser on Interstate 90.

It happened during snowy conditions on Saturday at about 7:35 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, west of Center Street.

Mentor police said a patrolman was parked on the right side of the highway with his overhead lights activated. He was helping the driver of a disabled car when when he was rear-ended by a another vehicle.

The driver and the officer were taken to Lake West Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released. Police said the passenger, an 88-year-old Perry woman, remains in the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.