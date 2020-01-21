WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Woman remains hospitalized after car hits Mentor police cruiser

Posted 3:38 pm, January 21, 2020, by

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– Three people were injured when a car hit a Mentor police cruiser on Interstate 90.

It happened during snowy conditions on Saturday at about 7:35 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, west of Center Street.

Mentor police said a patrolman was parked on the right side of the highway with his overhead lights activated. He was helping the driver of a disabled car when when he was rear-ended by a another vehicle.

The driver and the officer were taken to Lake West Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released. Police said the passenger, an 88-year-old Perry woman, remains in the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.